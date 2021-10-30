Albany YMCA hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area’s YMCA hosted a Boo-Bonanza just in time for Halloween.

Parents and children threw on their best costumes and collected special treats from cars set up in their parking lot. Parents were grateful for an event like this during COVID-19.

YMCA Hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween (WALB)

“We are still going through the pandemic but we are thankful to have this opportunity to come out and connect with community members and our YMCA members,” said Mom Drea Lewis, who took her daughter Adynn DuPont to the festivities.

Children were able to enjoy the event outside during the daytime with parents and staff members close by to supervise.

