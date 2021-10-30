Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany YMCA hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween

YMCA Hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween
YMCA Hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area’s YMCA hosted a Boo-Bonanza just in time for Halloween.

Parents and children threw on their best costumes and collected special treats from cars set up in their parking lot. Parents were grateful for an event like this during COVID-19.

YMCA Hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween
YMCA Hosts Trunk Or Treat for Halloween(WALB)

“We are still going through the pandemic but we are thankful to have this opportunity to come out and connect with community members and our YMCA members,” said Mom Drea Lewis, who took her daughter Adynn DuPont to the festivities.

Children were able to enjoy the event outside during the daytime with parents and staff members close by to supervise.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
Dougherty Co. student arrested for aggravated assault on school bus
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 11: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Tony Adams Jr.
Dooly Co. jury convicts man in the 2018 murder of his mother
Sentencing
7 defendants sentenced after drugs, firearm investigation at Southwest Ga. motels
Albany Halloween in 2018.
LIST: Halloween events in Southwest Ga.

Latest News

Narcan nasal spray
Dougherty Co. Emergency Services helps the fight against opioids
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 11: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Prescription drugs
Dougherty Co., Phoebe partner up to host drug take-back event
Mitchell County’s 4-H2O Summer camp became the first youth organization to be recognized for...
Mitchell County 4-H2O Day Camp recognized in Ga. Water Coalition’s Clean 13