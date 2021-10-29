‘We reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone in the state of Georgia’: Phoebe gives COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe Putney Health System’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 32

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 8

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1

Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,345

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 387

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 98

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 71,000

“This week, we reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone in the state of Georgia, finally crossing the 50% threshold. As of today, 50% of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated and 56% are partially vaccinated. Unfortunately, those figures lag behind the national rates, and here in Dougherty County only 45% of the population is fully vaccinated and 50% partially vaccinated,” said Scott Steiner, the president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System. “We definitely need to increase vaccinations in our region to avoid another COVID surge. Also, flu season is here, and flu shots are widely available. We strongly encourage everyone to get a flu vaccination to help ensure our healthcare teams aren’t overwhelmed with flu patients and COVID patients this winter.”

Phoebe Sumter will operate a mass vaccination site next Tuesday – Thursday in Americus to meet the demand for Moderna booster shots following the approval of third doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Most of the initial shots provided by Phoebe Sumter utilized the Moderna vaccine. In Albany, Phoebe heavily used the Pfizer vaccine, so it can meet the demand for Moderna boosters at its clinics.

Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) primarily utilized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, so Phoebe will partner with AAPHC to set up a mass site at Phoebe East to serve AAPHC patients. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available there next Wednesday, and then on a weekly basis for as long as the need exists.

Information on vaccination appointments through AAPHC is available here or by calling any AAPHC primary care clinic. To schedule a vaccination appointment at any Phoebe facility, call (229) 312-MYMD.

