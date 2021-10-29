Valdosta State Blazers look to bring the heat against West Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The top-ranked team in Division II Valdosta State is getting set to face 4th ranked West Georgia.

It’s a rivalry that needs no introduction, a match-up where both teams are facing their toughest opponent.

Two dominant teams inside the Gulf South Conference. The Blazers haven’t lost a home game yet and the Wolves haven’t lost a road game this season.

Head Coach Gary Goff said the defense will have to be aggressive and create some negative plays.

Coach Goff said how the rivalry was when he was playing for VSU is nearly the same as is it now being the coach for the Blazers.

”I remember going up there many times, on their grass field and it turned into a mud bowl on several occasions but every time they came down here they traveled well and it was a flat-out war. I never remember a West Georgia game that was an easy cruise to a big victory. So, we had some pretty fond memories,” Goff said.

Flash forward to week eight’s match-up of the 2021 season Goff said, “You can’t give them any extra opportunities. You have to protect the football and hopefully, we can create some turnovers and steal a few possessions. But the margin of error is very slim when you’re playing another top-ranked team. I mean we almost leave every category offensively and defensively in the conference and so something’s got to give. You got two great teams going at it and it’s going to come down to execution.”

Blazers host the Wolves Saturday at 7:00 p.m...

