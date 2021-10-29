Ask the Expert
UGA Barn Sign serves as a landmark for Bulldog fans

Barn sign on Hwy 15 is popular sight on drive between Savannah and Athens
The roadside barn sits along GA Highway 15 in Washington County. It has become a popular sight...
The roadside barn sits along GA Highway 15 in Washington County. It has become a popular sight for Georgia Bulldog fans on the road between Savannah and Athens.(WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON CO., Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve taken GA Highway 15 on the route from Savannah to Athens for a Georgia Bulldog football game over the past 20 years, you’ve seen it.

That old roadside barn in Washington County with a Bulldog message for all passersby.

WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace made the trek to the old barn sign and spoke with the artist behind it for the back story on the barn, its popularity, and why the rivalry game against Florida is such an important weekend for the sign.

