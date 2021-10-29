Ask the Expert
Southwest Ga. Community Action Council provides energy, water bill assistance to eligible residents

The SWGA Community Action Council provides assistance to residents.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council will provide assistance to residents that owe money on energy and/or water bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assitance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Adults in homebound and elderly households, age 65 and up and/or physically homebound, may call (229) 785-4001 starting Monday at 10 a.m. to schedule an application appointment.

The organization says if funding remains, all eligible individuals from the general public may call starting Dec. 1 to schedule an application appointment.

Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP)

Households with past-due water bills may call (229) 785-1234 starting Monday at 4 p.m. to schedule an application appointment.

Households with residents age 60 and older and with children 5 years old and younger may call starting Jan. 1, 2022, to schedule an application appointment.

If funding remains, all eligible individuals from the general public may call starting Feb. 1, 2022, to schedule an application appointment.

SWGA Community Action Council's Low Income Home Water Assistance Program
Both programs are for residents in the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth.

