Lee Co. man convicted on child sex crimes

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man was convicted of child sex crimes Friday in superior court, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Paul Jack Shaw, 64, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation, LCSO reported.

LCSO said the Special Victims Unit began its investigation on Jan. 4, 2017. Shaw has evaded prosecution for several years and with the help of US Marshalls, he was arrested in July 2020 while working on a farm in Webster County.

The Southwestern Judicial Circuit Prosecuted the case.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw received a life sentence for the aggravated sexual battery charge, a life sentence for the aggravated child molestation charge and 20 years of probation for the child molestation charge.

If released on parole, LCSO said Shaw will have to comply with sex offender registration requirements upon release.

