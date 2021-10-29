Last call for amateur artists to participate in Albany Chalkfest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art’s (AMA) Chalkfest is coming back to downtown Albany!

After holding the event virtually last year, coordinators are excited to get artists back on the streets to create their very own masterpiece on Nov. 13.

Haley West is an amateur artist who participated back in 2018 and will be doing it again this year.

“As soon as I saw it, I think I was like one of the first people to sign up. I was like, ‘Yes! Let’s do this!’ I just found it awesome,” said West.

West said she loves the festival being downtown because of the local businesses and the atmosphere.

“I’m all about revamping downtown and bringing it back to life. It was fun doing artwork and having people walk by, seeing the professionals who do this all the time and seeing their technique and watch them bring their masterpiece to life,” said West.

Annie Vanoteghem, AMA’s director of education and public programming, said they give amateur artists a 48-count pack of chalk and a five-by-five square to get creative.

“There’s no fee for them to be a part of the festival. For us, this is our second largest fundraiser. It’s all about just bringing the art into the community. They don’t have to come inside the building, but we can put it in the streets of Albany,” said Vanoteghem.

Funds from these types of events help the museum create new exhibitions.

“We are free admission every day and without fundraisers and memberships we don’t get to have amazing exhibitions and we don’t get to put on amazing programs,” explained Vanoteghem.

To those artists who may be considering making their mark, West offered a piece of advice

“It doesn’t have to be perfect. There’s kids doing it, there are teenagers, adults, people who have never tried to draw or paint in their lives. There’s absolutely no pressure,” said West.

The last day for amateur artists to register to be a part of the event is Monday, Nov. 1. Coordinators said all you have to do is give them a call at (229) 439-8400 to let them know you’re coming.

