Final federal sentences handed down in Ga. dog-fighting bust

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRDW/WABGT) - The operator of a dog-fighting facility and two co-defendants have been sentenced in federal court, wrapping up the prosecution of a dog-fighting operation in Dodge County.

James “Pookie” Lampkin, 44, of Eastman, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act. U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. also ordered Lampkin to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

Co-defendant Joe Ford, 33, of Elgin, S.C., was sentenced to 18 months in prison, fined $1,500, and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence after he pled guilty to a related felony.

Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville, was sentenced to five years’ probation and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to Misprision of a Felony.

In March 2018, Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens conducted traffic stops in Eastman after the Oconee (Georgia) Drug Task Force received reports of dog fights at Lampkin’s property. During those traffic stops, officers discovered a dog in one of the vehicles that appeared to have been injured while fighting. Later, while serving a search warrant at Lampkin’s residence, investigators seized 63 dogs chained in the yard and discovered a disassembled pit and bloodied carpet where fights were held, along with equipment used to train dogs for fighting.

Previously sentenced to prison terms after pleading guilty to related felony charges were: Benjamin Shinhoster III, 41, of Louisville; Deveon Hood, 34, of Tennille; and Andre Archer, 24, of Sandersville. Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman, Ga., was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.