Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, an Ellaville woman was arrested for the shooting death of her husband, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said Juanita Bridges, 57, was arrested for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A release said Schley County deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Georgia Highway 240 East after receiving reports that someone had been shot. Deputies said they found Bobby Bridges with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Juanita, Bobby’s wife, was also in the home and gave deputies a handgun. She told deputies that she had shot her husband.

Bobby was taken by EMS to Phoebe Sumter where he died. Juanita was taken into custody and transported to the Schley County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact the GBI at (229) 931-2439 or the Schley County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 937-2101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

