Dooly Co. jury convicts man following 2019 high-speed chase

Emanuel Xavier Smith
Emanuel Xavier Smith(Dooly County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been convicted and sentenced in Dooly County for a 2019 high-speed chase, according to a release from Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Emanuel Xavier Smith was found guilty on several charges last week following a four-day trial, Rigby reported.

Rigby said Smith was charged in a 16-count indictment after leading Dooly County deputies on a high-speed chase through Vienna, Pinehurst and Unadilla in the morning hours of September 11, 2019.

According to the release, Smith reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour in a stolen vehicle after exiting I-75 near mile marker 109 in Vienna.

Smith sped through two schools zones during the morning drop-off and crashed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing the deputy to nearly lose control of the vehicle near the Dooly K-8 Academy, the press release states.

Rigby said Smith’s 16-count indictment included charges for aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other related charges.

The press release says Smith was a recidivist, with prior convictions for burglary, theft, fleeing and eluding, illegal possession of firearms and aggravated assault.

He was given a 50-year sentence with 40 years to be served in a state penitentiary without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

