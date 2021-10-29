Dooly Co. jury convicts man in the 2018 murder of his mother

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been convicted in the 2018 murder of his own mother in Dooly County, according to a release from Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Tony Adams Jr., 23, of Vienna, was found guilty after a four-day trial in the May 10, 2018, shooting and stabbing death of his mother, Belinda Woodson, Rigby reported.

The release states that in 2018, Vienna police officers responded to a call about gunshots at Woodson’s home. When police arrived, they found Woodson dead from stab wounds and gunshot wounds, the release continues.

Rigby reported that Adams was found in the road near Woodson’s residence after her murder.

According to the release, Adams “shot himself in the arm in an effort to make it appear his mother had shot him so that he could claim self-defense.”

Adams was convicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole to be followed by an additional 25 years in the prison system.

