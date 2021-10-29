Ask the Expert
Chehaw to host ‘Boo At The Zoo’ this weekend

By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Get your costumes ready! Chehaw will be hosting Boo at the Zoo this Saturday.

Coordinators said candy stations will be spread out, allowing social distancing.

Chehaw Director Morgan Burnette said this is one of their favorite events of the year, not just because of the costume contests, but because they bring awareness to an ingredient found in chocolate.

Chehaw Director Morgan Burnette
Chehaw Director Morgan Burnette(WALB)

“Rain Forests are being cut down to get to this palm oil, but there are a few companies who made the pledge to either not use palm oil or to use sustainable palm oil that doesn’t destroy the rainforest. This is a great opportunity for us to educate guests about what they can do in their lives to make a big impact worldwide,” said Burnette.

While you’re trick or treating at the event, be on the lookout, Burnette said animals will get special Halloween treats.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone is invited to dress up.

