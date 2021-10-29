BINGE IT!: Celebrating Halloween with America’s favorite boogeymen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, this week we are celebrating one of the scariest but also most fun times of the year… Halloween!

Aside from the costumes, candy and parties, the best thing about this scary holiday is the movies.

To celebrate Halloween, we are taking it back to the classic collections of movies that continue to leave a legacy and introduced our favorite “boogeymen” to the Halloween world.

Michael Myers, Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees and Candyman share the crown for being the ultimate Halloween villains, killing anyone who crosses their paths during the Halloween season.

So, let’s turn on the scary classics and watch your back. Someone may be around the corner coming to get you.

Halloween

“There is the boogeyman! He is outside! Look, there is the boogeyman outside!”

Michael Myers was introduced to the world with 1978′s Halloween.

It was directed by John Carpenter and generated over $60 million at the box office. Starring the talented Jamie Lee Curtis, the original film received 96 percent on the Tomatometer and is still a huge hit with horror movie lovers.

Together, there are 11 films in the Halloween franchise, ending with the newest installment called Halloween Kills, which was recently released in theaters and on Peacock with a premium subscription.

Halloween tells the story of Michael Myers and his quest of killing teenagers on Halloween night. When he was 6, he killed his older sister, leaving him hospitalized for his actions. Fifteen years later, he escaped and begins to stalk teenagers in his Illinois hometown.

Each installment of Halloween feeds off the previous film and continues the tradition of Halloween being a holiday you don’t want to be left alone. The Halloween films make for great viewing with friends, but make sure you turn out the lights to feel the true fear Michael brings to the scream... I mean screen.

You can watch ‘Halloween’ on Amazon Prime Video for a small price and on Sling with a premium subscription.

Friday the 13th

“Run, Jason’s coming.”

Jason Voorhees entered the slasher world with 1980′s Friday the 13th.

The horror film was directed by Sean Cunningham and gained over $59 million at the box office. The 12-film series expands on the background story of Jason and adds more and more kills to his list.

The original Friday the 13th received 63 percent on the Tomatometer and is suspected to have influenced a real serial killer in Finland named Peter Moore, along with some others.

Friday the 13th starts with the tale of Jason drowning due to camp counselors not paying attention while he was in the water at Crystal Lake. Years later, counselors open up the campsite again, even with its deadly past. Soon afterward, the counselors are stalked by a brutal killer. Each victim tries to fight back but nothing helps when the killer, and his mother, have a grudge against all counselors.

Though Jason started killing because of camp counselors, everyone knows his kill range has no favorites. Everyone can be a victim unless you can run fast enough to freedom… but even then, you’re still not safe.

You can watch ‘Friday the 13th’ free on Pluto or on Hulu with a premium subscription.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

“Don’t fall asleep tonight, Freddy may get you.”

Freddy Krueger became one of America’s favorite villains in 1984 with A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The movie was directed by Wes Craven and made $57 million at the box office. There are seven movies in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise with each one displaying more and more kills.

The original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ received 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Freddy Krueger became popular by killing teenagers in a unique way… through their dreams, making it inescapable. The famous Elm Street house, 1428 Elm Street, recently went on sale in Los Angeles for a whopping $3.25 million.

In the film, Freddy Krueger is a child murderer who was burned alive by several neighborhood parents after he made their children victims. Not being able to die, Freddy comes back and haunts several teenagers in their dreams, which turned into them dying in reality. The film brings thrill and suspense to the screen with a sense of dark humor due to Freddy’s punch lines before kills.

In 2003, Freddy Kreuger and Jason Voorhes teamed up and brought the world “Freddy vs. Jason.” It was the first time the two were featured in a film together and the film generated over $116 million.

Freddy is one of my favorite boogeymen and for me, watching Freddy taunt teenagers never gets old.

You can binge the entire ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ franchise on HBO Max and on Peacock with a premium subscription.

Candyman

“Can you say Candyman five times in the mirror?”

In 1992, the world saw a different type of fear with the film, Candyman.

It was directed by Bernard Rose and generated $25.8 million at the box office. The Candyman film series includes three movies, with the third one being released in 1999.

In August, the film was remade for modern audiences, collecting over $22 million during its opening weekend. Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, the remake collected $77.3 million in total sales.

The original Candyman received 77 percent on the Tomatometer with some critics saying, “Candyman leaves you wondering where the story will go next, something missing in most horror movies.”

While researching superstitions in a housing project, a college student learns about Candyman, an urban legend covered in bees that kills with a knife. The legend says if you say “Candyman” five times in the mirror, he appears and kills you. She soon finds out that the superstition is very true after he starts stalking her.

Almost everyone I know takes the legend of Candyman seriously. You would never catch them repeating his name.

You can enjoy the suspense of Candyman on Amazon Prime Video for a small fee.

No matter your favorite “boogeyman,” celebrate Halloween with some friends, maybe even a party, but don’t forget the terrifyingly scary horror movies.

