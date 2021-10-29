Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Arbery Trial: Juror selection spilling into third week

Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.
Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The second week of jury selection is wrapping up in Glynn County in the trial of three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jury selection is spilling over into a third week.

This week ends with 55 qualified potential jurors - just shy of the 64 needed to move into the next phase. Once 64 potential jurors are qualified, the prosecution and defense, with the assistance of the judge, will pare that number down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

“The prosecution and defense are looking for slightly different people, I guess. The prosecution may be looking for more law and order-types who believe people ought to be punished for their crimes, and not take matters into their own hands, which may be not the same thing some times. And so there are a couple different kinds of challenges you get. That’s where the strategy really comes in, because you don’t have unlimited choices. So you’re concerned if you dismiss this person, you may not be able to dismiss a person later,” said Dr. Bruce Mallard, Associate Professor

Dr. Mallard says he believes if there aren’t enough jurors empaneled out of the 64 who are qualified, then more potential jurors from the pool of 1,000 summoned would likely be called in for interviews.

Jury selection continues Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
Dougherty Co. student arrested for aggravated assault on school bus
Cody Smith and Ricky Seymore
Entrepreneurs tear down old theater to build brighter future in Albany
Welcome sign at Oktober Fair
Fair opens at Albany Mall
WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates
Sentencing
7 defendants sentenced after drugs, firearm investigation at Southwest Ga. motels

Latest News

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp leads lawsuit against Pres. Biden over vaccine manadate
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
‘We reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone in the state of Georgia’: Phoebe gives COVID-19 update
Handcuffs on desk
Ellaville woman arrested for shooting death of husband
Arbery Trial: Safety plan in place if there are demonstrations, according to Unified Command