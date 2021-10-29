Arbery Trial: Juror selection spilling into third week

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The second week of jury selection is wrapping up in Glynn County in the trial of three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jury selection is spilling over into a third week.

This week ends with 55 qualified potential jurors - just shy of the 64 needed to move into the next phase. Once 64 potential jurors are qualified, the prosecution and defense, with the assistance of the judge, will pare that number down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

“The prosecution and defense are looking for slightly different people, I guess. The prosecution may be looking for more law and order-types who believe people ought to be punished for their crimes, and not take matters into their own hands, which may be not the same thing some times. And so there are a couple different kinds of challenges you get. That’s where the strategy really comes in, because you don’t have unlimited choices. So you’re concerned if you dismiss this person, you may not be able to dismiss a person later,” said Dr. Bruce Mallard, Associate Professor

Dr. Mallard says he believes if there aren’t enough jurors empaneled out of the 64 who are qualified, then more potential jurors from the pool of 1,000 summoned would likely be called in for interviews.

Jury selection continues Monday at 8:30 a.m.

