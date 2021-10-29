Ask the Expert
Albany YMCA to host Boo-Bonanza Friday

By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany YMCA will kick off Halloween Friday, Oct. 29.

Boo Bonanza is a Trunk or Treat event right outside the YMCA building.

Fifteen vendors will set up and hand out candy.

Last year was the first time the organization hosted its fall festival outdoors.

Samantha Helton, the membership and marketing director, said because of COVID-19, they will keep it outside.

Samantha Helton, the membership and marketing director for YMCA Albany(WALB)

“When you come in, just look for the cars with their trunks open. That’ll be where you’re going to go. There’s no entrance fee. You can either park and walk around or if you don’t feel comfortable doing that you can drive through,” said Helton.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

