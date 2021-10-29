Albany State football looks to extend winning streak against Morehouse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Ram football team is having one of its best seasons in over a decade.

The Rams advanced to 7-1 after downing Savannah State 30-0 at home last week, and for the defense, it’s their fifth shutout of the year.

The defense has more sacks through seven games than they did in 11 games in 2019.

On offense Head Coach Gabe Giardina said they’re playing their best ball because they’re playing unselfish. And each week the message remains the same for the country’s third-ranked team, the job isn’t done yet.

”We’re excited about what we’ve done. I just keep trying to tell them, ‘Hey we’re the same team now than we were four, five weeks ago, or even in August.’ So they’re glad, but nobody is satisfied in our family here. We all continue to carry around this gigantic chip on our shoulders that just wants to prove ourselves each and every week,” said Giardina.

On how the defense needs to slow down Morehouse’s offense, Giardina said, “We just gotta keep doing what we’ve been doing, playing hard, playing physical, keep people off balance. And really try to get after the quarterback and affect him in a negative way. You know, Morehouse has been kind of hot, they’ve won three in a row.”

Rams meet Morehouse in Atlanta Saturday at 2:00 p.m...

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.