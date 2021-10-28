Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Smith and Ricky Seymore
Entrepreneurs tear down old theater to build brighter future in Albany
Traveion Banks
Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Grady Co.
Lanoris Mingo
1 arrested in ADDU drug bust
Welcome sign at Oktober Fair
Fair opens at Albany Mall
Albany commissioners discuss liquor store vote
Commissioners deny liquor license for East Albany store

Latest News

"Our kids are resilient in many ways. We're in a situation where majority of our kids have...
Coach of the Week: Terrell County’s Jack Harris
Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
WALB
Player of the Week: Ahmad “AJ” Brown
Ahmad "AJ" Brown from Crisp County is this week's Player of the Week
Player of the Week: Ahmad “AJ” Brown