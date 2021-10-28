Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy moves to Downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy plans to bring cultural enrichment to downtown Albany through dance.

Lisa Love has relocated her studio to downtown Albany at 123 North Front Street.

“This is a performing arts academy so we do have all of the basics of dance. We do ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, the kids even enjoy doing hip hop here,” said Lisa Love, owner and artistic director at Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy.

On top of the many programs she provides in the space, Love also sells costumes out of her dance studio.

The SWGA Academy Arts Academy has been in Albany for 10 years and is a family affair.

“My daughter is one of the instructors here and my other daughter is a student here. But I really feel like all of my children are a part of my family because I’m a school teacher and I just, I have that relationship with a lot of the young ladies here, " said Love.

Even the dancers that attend the academy feel a part of the Love family.

“Dancing here feels like it’s like my own like dance family. Like I love them as if they were like my own family like they are my sisters,” said Lauren Graham, an 11-year-old Robert Cross Middle School student.

The Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy wants people to know that dance is universal and anyone can get involved.

“It has saved me and I know that it has saved countless others and that we should continue to let it go in whatever capacity that is. Whether it’s TikTok dance, I know some people get intimidated by dancing ‘oh I don’t have this I don’t have that.’ Dancing is any and everything,” said Alexandria Love, lead choreography at SWGA and national award-winning choreographer.

“Dancing means to me it’s really like a comfort zone to me because I really do love dancing and I’ve been doing it for a long time. So like when I dance I feel free and like in my zone when I dance,” said Graham.

The grand opening for The Southwest Georgia Dance Academy is Friday, October 29 from 4-9 pm.

