Player of the Week: Ahmad “AJ” Brown

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time to highlight our Player of the Week.

The player who impacted the game in a special way and helped lead their team to victory. Following week nine one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features Ahmad “AJ” Brown of the Crisp County Cougars.

The junior athlete was instrumental in Friday nights win over Sumter County, accounting for three total touchdowns.

Brown found the end zone on the ground and through the air two separate times, once on each side of the ball.

Brown accounted for 40 total yards on offense, five tackles and it was his interception that he returned for a touchdown that broke the game open late in the first half.

The 47-point win was the 5th straight for Crisp County and the junior was happy to play his part in helping his team get the job done.

“It feels special, I love them boys, I mean I won it but you know I’m not going to poke my chest out, I’m gonna stay humble, that’s what I do,” said Brown. “That’s major, I mean, I’m just doing what I can do for the team, as long as I do that I’m straight. We hungry, that’s all that is, we are going to stay hungry, we are going to be like that, all we have to do is just stay humble, and that’s all. What coach says, stay humble and hungry, and that’s all we need to do.”

Brown and the Cougars will look to make it six in a row on Friday night when they play host to Central out of Macon.

