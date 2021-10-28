LIST: Halloween events in Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Halloween is only a few days away, but the festivities are already underway.

Several counties in southwest Georgia are already gearing up for Halloween fun.

Albany

The City of Albany has designed Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. for trick or treating.

Boo at the Zoo will be held at Chehaw Park on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is included in zoo admission and free for members of Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium or Thronateeska.

Byne Memorial Baptist Church will have Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m.

Albany State University’s RAM Raid will be on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at 504 College Drive.

Baconton

St. James Baptist Church in Baconton will be hosting the Hallelujah Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1-4 p.m.

There will be a community bbq, clothing giveaway and candy for the kids.

Food will include steaks, chicken, brisket, ribs and sides.

The church is located at 144 MLK Drive.

Bainbridge

Bainbridge will host a Munchkin Masquerade and a Trunk or Treat event at Willis Park from 4-6 p.m. Costume contest registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and the competition will start at 5 p.m.

Dawson

Dawson Country Club will host a Halloween party on Saturday, featuring “Costumes & Cocktails, Mischief & Mayhem.” It’s $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

There will be a costume contest for kids, along with hamburgers and hot dogs.

The event will be Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Dawson Country Club.

Douglas

The City is Douglas is observing trick or treating from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday.

General Coffee State Park’s Heritage Park in Nicholls will be transformed into the town of Gristleberry for the special occasion on Saturday from 6-11 p.m. There will be an escape room, vendors, a haunted house and hayrides.

Sylvester

The 4th Annual Truck or Treat event for Antioch Baptist Church will be on Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. Candy, games and hot dogs will be available.

Thomasville

The Thomasville YMCA will host a drive-thru trick or treat event from 5-7 p.m. at the Francis F. Weston YMCA at 416 W. Clay Street.

Valdosta

People are already excited about several Halloween events in Valdosta and Lowndes County, some of which start Thursday, Oct. 28.

Worth County

The Worth County Board of Education is hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. It’s on Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. Enter on North Isabella Street from Highway 82 and exit on North Main Street.

