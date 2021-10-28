Lanier County softball sets sights on fourth straight elite eight appearance

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Lakeland held a sendoff for the Lanier County softball team on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Dawgs are in the elite eight for the fourth straight year and Lanier County is hoping to bring home the programs first state title.

After a big time win over Commerce, Lanier County is excited to show everyone what they’ve got and the ladies believe it’s their chemistry that will get them to where they want to be.

“The main question we have is what kind of teammate are you going to be and that’s basically what we’re going to try and bring to Columbus is teammates,” said Lanier County junior catcher Stefie Gano. “We’re so excited, I mean as you can see we have everything, our community is behind us so we’re so excited to be here.”

“Our school system, you couldn’t ask for a better place to work or go to school, it’s a great place, our administration is perfect, they’ve backed us, everybody was there, the superintendent, everybody was in line at our sendoff just then and that just shows we have such huge support and we love it,” said Lanier County head coach Scott Ray. “All of us are anxious, excited, I don’t know the word to describe it, we just can’t wait to get there, get on the field and kind of see where we’re at.”

The Lady Dawgs will open up with Crawford County in Columbus on Thursday at 2pm.

