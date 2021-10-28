Rain and thunder this morning with an isolated severe storm and some locally heavy rainfall focused south. Drier and seasonable this afternoon with a good breeze. Cooler overnight, breezy Friday with highs only in the mid 60s. More clouds Saturday keeps us in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday and temperatures warm back to average by early next week in the afternoon. Lows cool into the 40s by then.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

