Fair opens at Albany Mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After the Exchange Club of Albany canceled its annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair because of the pandemic, a private fair company has returned to the Albany mall for its second time this year.

Gates for the “Oktober Fair” opened Thursday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10 and $25 for an unlimited armband every day.

Masks are not required, however, organizers said they are following all CDC guidelines to keep fairgoers safe.

Andrew Stringfellow, with Vivid Fair Creations, said he wanted to bring the fun and festivities to the city of Albany and surrounding cities for the fall season.

Andrew Stringfellow with Vivid Fair Creations (WALB)

“We love Albany. It’s a wonderful city. We’ll be here until Sunday and we will be open on Halloween night. So, bring the kids out, costumes, all that. Let’s just have fun,” said Stringfellow.

There will be live entertainment and new rides.

You must be 18 years or older to enter the fair without an adult. If you are under the age of 17, you must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

For more information, you can call (478) 444-1197.

