Entrepreneurs tear down old theater to build brighter future in Albany

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany entrepreneurs are investing in a multimillion-dollar project that will bring new opportunities to the city.

The project involves the old movie theater, Carmike 8, which closed over 20 years ago.

Although this landmark is coming to an end, its demolition will benefit the Good Life City.

“Our plan is just to redevelop this entire area and bring some life back to this part of Albany,” said Cody Smith, co-owner of Odom Asphalt.

Cody Smith
Cody Smith(WALB)

The area used to be filled with moviegoers and grocery shoppers, but recently, it has resembled a ghost town.

Smith started his business 18 months ago and said he’s ready to revive the midtown of Albany. He detailed what could replace the old theater.

“We’re not sure what’s coming here just yet but we can say it’s going to be a variety of different businesses, you’ll have some retail, you’ll have some restaurants,” said Smith.

Smith isn’t alone on this project. His business partner, Ricky Seymore, invested $50,000 to help out with the project.

Ricky Seymore
Ricky Seymore(WALB)

“First of all, I grew up here in Albany. Just want to see the city look better and cleaning up the city is all I’m going for,” said Seymore.

Smith and Seymore are both from Albany and have been business partners for eight years. They both exchange equipment and this will be their biggest project so far.

The area is in Ward 4 and Commissioner Chad Warbington is optimistic for the future of not only his ward but the city as a whole.

Chad Warbington
Chad Warbington(WALB)

“If you have stores, businesses, small businesses come in, all of those are going to create opportunities. So, definitely, this is going to be a great shot in the arm for our job market. If you think about property values, it’s going to do nothing but help the property in this area, as well as this property they’re developing,” said Warbington.

Demolition of the old theater is expected to be complete within the next 90 days.

