Coach of the Week: Terrell County’s Jack Harris

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.

The week ten Coach of the Week features Jack Harris of the Terrell County Greenwave.

Coming off two back to back losses..

The Terrell County Greenwave were able to pull off a huge win over the Pelham Hornets.

The greenwave displayed resilience by not being phased if they lost a lead in the game.

They simply came right back by scoring on offense and catching two pivotal interceptions on defense.

By the 4th quarter, the Greenwave had a surge on offense and coasted to victory lane.

Coach Harris says that there was no doubt that they were going to win the game and he says it’s because they’re built for adversity.

“Our kids are resilient in many ways. We’re in a situation where majority of our kids have struggles, not just in football, and I think some of those struggles have taught them to continue to persevere. And as in life with football, you learn to keep getting through the obstacles, the struggles or something you’re used to and so they know how to overcome” said Harris.

The Greenwave will play Thursday night against Mitchell County instead of Friday due to shortage of officials.

