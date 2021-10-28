Ask the Expert
Clouds linger as temps tumble

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As expected showers and storms arrived early Thursday and moved out by mid afternoon. Many were soaked with rainfall amounts of 1″-3″. As drier air returned, breaks in the cloud deck brought some afternoon sunshine. Through the evening clouds filled in with a few passing showers.

Behind the today’s cold front winds increased 10-15mph with gust 25-30mph. Winds remain elevated ushering in drier and much cooler Friday into the weekend. Lows drop to average low 50s while highs drop below average into the mid 60s for a few days. Clearing late Saturday as winds gradually relax. Near perfect conditions are shaping up for Sunday with abundant sunshine and slightly milder highs low 70s.

Mostly dry and warming next week. Highs low-mid 70s with the next chance of rain the end of the week. Forecast models are showing another cool down next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

