Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates

By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 hosted a forum to introduce the Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 5 Albany City Commission candidates.

The candidates are as follows:

  • For Ward 2:
    • Bobby Coleman
    • Adam Inyang
    • Jalen Johnson.
  • For Ward 3:
    • Incumbent BJ Fletcher
    • “Dip” Gaines
    • Daa’iyah Salaam.
  • For Ward 5:
    • Incumbent Bob Langstaff Jr.
    • RyShari Burley
    • Colette Jenkins

Each candidate was given 10 minutes to answer seven questions. All candidates for each Ward received the same questions and everyone was interviewed one on one to ensure they would focus on themselves and their agenda.

We gave the candidates a one-minute warning at nine minutes so they could give a closing statement.

Candidates were not given the questions in advance but were briefed about the main topics. Those topics included crime, education, economic growth and litter.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

