Breezy and Cool Weather Ahead

Those showers are storms we saw this morning are now well to the east. Overall amounts ranged from 1′' to 2′'. I’m not expecting rain for the next few days. There’s still a slight chance for passing showers tonight.

There is a mid level low that is spinning towards the Central Plains that’ll keep moisture elevated. However, rain chances are extremely low through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Lows tonight will get into the lower 50s as some of the dry air tries to mix in. Due to a south wind, that moisture will hold on for the next few days. This means nights shouldn’t get far below 50 through the weekend.

Highs will only get into the mid 60s tomorrow. It’s shaping up to be the coolest day since early April. Some more clouds will be in the mix on Saturday, but again, slim chances for rain.

Highs will gradually work back up. The upper 60s for Saturday and lower 70s for Sunday.

That really slow warmup will continue into next week. We should stay clear of the 80s before a front knocks us back down late next week. There is a chance that this cool down stays to the north. We could be south of the boundary of the front. We’ll monitor that/.

Nothing of note in the tropics. It’s still over a month until hurricane season ends.

