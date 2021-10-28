BPS: Woman arrested in Bainbridge hit and run

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing several charges following a hit and run on Friday, October 22, in Bainbridge, according to a Facebook post by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

Victoria Michelle Johnson, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged after speaking with investigators, BPS reported.

The post states that on Friday, officers were responding to the intersection of Water Street and Collier Street around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a fight when they were notified that a woman had been hit by a vehicle.

Once at the scene, BPS said officers were told by witnesses that the victim had been hit by a blue Chevrolet Camaro that had tried to run over several other people before leaving the scene.

According to the post, officers found the victim, lying on the grass, next to a Water Street residence. They also found tire tracks leading from Water Street, over the curb and into the yard and a broken passenger-side mirror that matched the color of the vehicle described by witnesses, BPS reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

On Saturday, BPS said officers received a call from a woman who identified herself as Vickie Johnson, she gave them an Alice Street address and said wanted to speak with an officer about a hit and run the day before.

The post states that Johnson spoke with officers briefly and she was taken to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.

BPS said that during the interview, and investigator determined “that Johnson was the person behind the wheel of Saturday’s hit-and-run and responsible for the injuries of the person who was hit.”

Johnson was charged with hit and run, reckless conduct, reckless driving and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to the Facebook post.

“Many people don’t realize that the details provided by witnesses can be a critical element of the evidence gathered by officers,” said BPS Investigator Josh Glover. “Thanks to the information our officers received from witnesses who remained at the scene of the hit-and-run, we were able to positively identify Victoria Johnson as the person responsible, and we’re very thankful that the victim wasn’t killed and that no one else was injured by Johnson’s vehicle. If a person is a witness to an accident or crime and can safely remain in the area to speak to an officer, it’s very important that they do so.”

