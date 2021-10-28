Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

By Jennifer Hoff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste.

“It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”

The nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.

With a paw in his lap and fresh puncture wounds, Roach realized he couldn’t panic.

“I kind of pulled myself out and then stood around and turned, kind of in one motion to then face the bear and then just started yelling and hollering,” Roach explained.

The bear lingered below the deer stand for another half hour before wandering off.

Roach said he laughed about what happened with a friend on the quarter-mile trek back to his truck.

“It’s one of those situations that obviously doesn’t happen every day,” Roach said.

He went to the emergency room for treatment and a rabies vaccine, which he says hurt worse than the bite itself.

Doctors doubt Roach will have a scar, but he certainly will have quite the story to tell.

“I think it makes it a little less believable because I think people are under the impression if a bear bites you, you’re missing something,” Roach said. “So, it’s, along with it being a cool story, it can be an educational tool too.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says bears are on the move, trying to find food before hibernating, but they’re pretty skittish too. They say to make a lot of noise and back away if you see one.

Bear attacks are rare. The Wisconsin DNR reports only four people have been hurt in the state since 2013 and no one has been killed.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traveion Banks
Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Grady Co.
Cody Smith and Ricky Seymore
Entrepreneurs tear down old theater to build brighter future in Albany
Lanoris Mingo
1 arrested in ADDU drug bust
Albany commissioners discuss liquor store vote
Commissioners deny liquor license for East Albany store
Welcome sign at Oktober Fair
Fair opens at Albany Mall

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun