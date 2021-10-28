Ask the Expert
ASU stress the importance of voting during Commissioner Debate

ASU stress the importance of voting during Commissioner Debate(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is working to inform students before heading to the polls. With the local commissioner race on the way, they hosted a debate with the candidates.

”It means a whole lot because students here are receptive to actually learning more and knowing more actually have a vote that counts by being an informed voter,” said Tyja’ Barnes-Jones, Student Government Association President.

Moderator and ASU Professor James Pratt Jr. feels like the debate brings a bigger conversation to the ASU Campus.

“So I think the students should know how to have productive dialogue because this is what it’s all about. Not just debating topics but having productive dialogue so you can be informed and thoughtful when we are making our vote,” said Pratt.

The New Georgia Project was also in attendance to help people register to vote.

“A lot of people already registered to vote so that’s amazing but on the side, we are doing pledge to vote cards so making sure that people yes your registered to vote let’s see you pledge to vote,” said Maggie Bell, an organizer with New Georgia Project and ASU senior criminal justice major.

The students at ASU are excited about the upcoming election but can’t stress enough how important being informed is to young voters.

“Local elections impact people directly and we need to make sure we are engaged and when people are running for office we need to make sure that we stay up on our voter registration,” said Bell.

“If I’m voting for you, it makes a difference because there is so much that needs to be done in the school and the community. And I feel like if I know what each candidate brings to the table, I would feel better about who I’m voting for,” said ASU Senior, Kyenady Smith.

WALB will also host a Candidate 101 online where you can hear from the candidates running for commissioner.

