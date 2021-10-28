2 Dougherty Co. students arrested for aggravated assault on school bus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Dougherty County school students have been arrested for assaulting another student on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Dougherty County School officials said their investigation is in the early stages, but they report two students are being charged with aggravated assault and disruption of a public school.

EMS said they were called to the school bus just after 4 p.m. at the corner of Holly Road and Radium Springs Drive. School officials said the victim was treated by EMS and released to their parents.

The two students are now in the custody of Dougherty County School Police.

All three students involved were juveniles.

