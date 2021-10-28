Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 Dougherty Co. students arrested for aggravated assault on school bus

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Dougherty County school students have been arrested for assaulting another student on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Dougherty County School officials said their investigation is in the early stages, but they report two students are being charged with aggravated assault and disruption of a public school.

EMS said they were called to the school bus just after 4 p.m. at the corner of Holly Road and Radium Springs Drive. School officials said the victim was treated by EMS and released to their parents.

The two students are now in the custody of Dougherty County School Police.

All three students involved were juveniles.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Smith and Ricky Seymore
Entrepreneurs tear down old theater to build brighter future in Albany
Traveion Banks
Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Grady Co.
Lanoris Mingo
1 arrested in ADDU drug bust
Welcome sign at Oktober Fair
Fair opens at Albany Mall
Albany commissioners discuss liquor store vote
Commissioners deny liquor license for East Albany store

Latest News

WALB Albany City Commission Candidate Forum
Candidate 101: Albany City Commission candidates
Candidate 101: Ward 3 Albany City Commission
Candidate 101: Ward 5 Albany City Commission
Sentencing
7 defendants sentenced after drugs, firearm investigation at Southwest Ga. motels