World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speaks...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speaks during a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring.

This edition of the Fall Classic features Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker going against his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.

They took turns praising each other Monday, a day before Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. But once the action starts, 66-year-old Brian will be rooting for his club, trying to beat 32-year-old Troy’s club.

But they both agreed that the star of the family this week is Ronnie Snitker — she is Brian’s wife and Troy’s mom.

[THE LATEST] Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

