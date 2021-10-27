Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts

Ask the Expert
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts.

Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it is donating $1.34 million from its political action committee to wipe out debt owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo says paying off debt is another facet of the group’s advocacy for Medicaid expansion in the 12 states that haven’t expanded the health insurance program.

Fair Fight said letters will be sent to those whose debts have been absolved to notify them.

