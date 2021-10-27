Shleton Felton has been named head football coach of the Valdosta Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday night the Valdosta Wildcats have found their head football coach and they didn’t have to look far.

Shelton Felton has been promoted as the head coach. This unanimous decision comes after Shelton served as the interim for five months.

JUST IN: Coach Shelton Felton has been named the head coach of the Valdosta Wildcats after a unanimous vote at tonight's school board meeting. Friday night's game against Lee County will be their final game of the 2021-2022 season. pic.twitter.com/C64zWvSaHM — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) October 27, 2021

For the 2021 season, he led the Cats to a 4-5 record and 1-1 in region play.

The Wildcats will wrap up this season, Friday night against Lee County as part of their postseason ban.

We’ll learn about Felton’s new contract Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.