Shleton Felton has been named head football coach of the Valdosta Wildcats

Shelton Felton named head football coach for Valdosta Wildcats
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday night the Valdosta Wildcats have found their head football coach and they didn’t have to look far.

Shelton Felton has been promoted as the head coach. This unanimous decision comes after Shelton served as the interim for five months.

For the 2021 season, he led the Cats to a 4-5 record and 1-1 in region play.

The Wildcats will wrap up this season, Friday night against Lee County as part of their postseason ban.

We’ll learn about Felton’s new contract Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

