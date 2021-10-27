Saturday will be your last chance to celebrate the Fall Festival at Rutland Farms

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you are looking for plans this weekend, look no further. Harvest season is upon us, and farmers are working around the clock to prepare for it.

Ryan Rutland, the owner of Rutland Farms, said his farm started off as a place to come pick your own strawberries and is now known for its yearly fall festivals.

Rutland said he began the farming business right after college and never looked back.

The farm is a one-stop-shop for any holiday season. They offer activities for not only children but adults as well.

Those activities include things like a 22-acre corn maze that is named the largest maze in the state, a live petting zoo with a variety of animals, pumpkin patch picking, wagon rides around the farm, and live Christmas trees.

Rutland said they host field trips and games nights for the children and want to continue to be a landmark for tourism when visiting Tifton.

The yearly festival is open every Saturday in the month of October. This Saturday, Oct. 30, will be the last Saturday the event will be held.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a $10 admission upon arrival for anyone 2 years old and older.

