Robert Cross Middle Magnet School named Top 2 magnet school in Ga.

Robert Cross Middle School (Source: WALB)
Robert Cross Middle School (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School has been ranked among the top two middle magnet schools in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report.

A release from the Dougherty County School System said U.S. News analyzed 102,610 pre-K, elementary and middle schools across the country and ranked them based on how well students performed on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well they prepare their students for high school.

According to the 2021 report, Robert Cross came in at number two in Georgia.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the staff and students at Robert Cross and is well-deserved recognition for a school that we know is among the best in Georgia,” Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said.

The listing is the latest nod to Robert Cross, which is perennially ranked among the state’s top middle schools. Earlier this year, Robert Cross was named a Title 1 School of Distinction which places it among the top 5 percent of all Title 1 middle schools in Georgia.

“This ranking is an acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication of our administrators, teachers, staff members, students, and parents. Our students do a great job of maintaining the academic focus daily. It is our ultimate goal to become the top-performing magnet school in the State of Georgia. I am very proud of Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School,” said Principal Dr. Thelma Chunn.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

