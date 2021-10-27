Rain/storms arrive early Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another delightful fall day before conditions rapidly go downhill. We’re tracking a cold front heading east with showers and storms scheduled to arrive early Thursday into SGA. Some storms may become strong to severe with threats of damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado or two. While most are under a Marginal Risk, there’s a Slight Risk for areas along the GA/FL line as a squall line moves east.

Rainfall amounts will be variable from 0.50 to 2.00″. Although the heavy rain moves out late afternoon, light showers/drizzle and clouds linger Friday into early Saturday. Brisk northwest winds takes over ushering in drier and much cooler air.

Lows drop into the low 50s while highs only top mid-upper 60s for an early taste of winter. The unseasonably chilly air holds through the weekend with a gradual warm-up next week. Other than the chill, no weather woes for trick or treaters.

