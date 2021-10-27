Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans pick six

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In high school football, region play is in full swing and teams are playing their best ball.

So of course, our top plays are only getting better. After another great week of action, one play rose to the top.

This week’s top Play of the Week was option one!

Dougherty hosting Monroe.

Monroe’s Corey Randle drops back to pass and it’s picked off.

Elijah West taking it back the other way. Makes a few men miss and he has blockers, West takes it all the way to the house for a Pick Six.

Trojans secured their 7th win of the year Friday night.

