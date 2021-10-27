Ask the Expert
Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Grady Co.

Traveion Banks
Traveion Banks(Grady County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted out of Vero Beach Fla. was arrested Tuesday evening by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

According to Capt. Daniel Singletary with GCSO, Traveion Banks, 19, was arrested around 6 p.m. at a residence on Highway 93 without incident.

Singletary said Banks is a shooting suspect.

Banks was taken to the Grady County Detention Center and is awaiting his first appearance where he can decide to waive or fight extradition back to Fla.

If Banks decides to fight extradition, Singletary said a felony fugitive warrant will be applied for and a hearing will follow, Singletary told WALB.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in Fla., Banks is wanted for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person found to be a delinquent.

According to published reports, Banks was also charged in a 2020 attempted murder case out of Gifford Fla. in September.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

