Lee County amends Solar Energy Ordinance

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Commissioners are moving forward with their solar energy plans. But they say they want to make sure to keep the residents’ best interests in mind.

Lee County Commissioners amended Chapter 70 of their Solar Ordinance to include extended zoning regulations after the sustainable energy company, NextEra Energy spoke about changes to the regulations.

T. Page Thar Governmental Building (WALB)

“You know, we love jobs but these two projects that are coming to Lee County are enough right now. We really want to balance helping provide solar jobs but also we want to protect the agriculture integrity of Lee County,” said Billy Mathis, Chairman of the Lee County Commission.

“We worked with both the University of Georgia and Valdosta State to come up with a model ordinance for, and ordinance for us. We used some of their model ordinances and changed a few things. But just trying to be careful that we ah protect all concerns, wildlife to habitats to neighbors everything we just try to be very careful to make sure we’re doing things the way they should be done,” said Mathis.

Billy Mathis- Chairman of the Lee County Commission (WALB)

When asked if solar projects will affect farmers in the area, Commissioner Mathis had this to say, “It obviously takes up some farmland but it’s obviously helping the farmers where the solar farmers are going but they will continue for example to hopefully graze sheep and some I talked to the other day maybe their experimenting with grazing cattle on the solar farm. So there will be, will be some ah grazing going on, on the solar farms too.”

The Commissioners haven’t completely ruled out more amendments for the ordinance but are confident in its structure.

“We took our time and actually took months to put this together. It’s a very lengthy ordinance. And we’d like to think probably the best one in the state,” said Mathis.

