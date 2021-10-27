Halloween events kick off in Valdosta, Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of the year again, Halloween fun is back for kids and adults.

Valdosta and Lowndes County are gearing up for a week of Halloween activities that will start Thursday

This year, the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have announced that the city and county’s annual trick or treating festivities will take place Saturday, October 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ashlyn Johnson, the Valdosta city spokesperson, wants to make sure the community is aware and knows when to expect trick or treaters.

“Community members should be aware they might have trick or treaters Saturday night instead of Sunday, just to follow those guidelines,” said Johnson.

One of those guidelines includes driving slowly in and around residential neighborhoods.

Officer Randall Hancock said everyone needs to be alert and observant when they are out and about this weekend.

“It all starts before we even leave the house. Make sure that your children’s masks do not interfere with their vision if you can, try to get flame-resistant and fire-resistant clothing for the children and if you can at all, try to get light-colored fits for the children. They are more visible that way,” said Hancock.

If light-color costumes or outfits aren’t possible, you can apply reflective tape on your child’s costumes or use glow sticks to increase visibility.

“Anytime your child is given anything, whether or not you go out in the neighborhood or you go to a function sponsored by an event or something like that, try to inspect the candy. Don’t let your children eat any of it until they get home so you can inspect it,” said Hancock.

Residents should also expect extra patrols through the streets.

And for those looking for other options, city and county officials have you covered.

“This week is a busy week, we have a lot of different trick or treating and Halloween safety events going on,” said Johnson.

Valdosta FestiFall event poster. (WALB)

Events like FestiFall are back.

Johnson said they had a great turnout last year.

It’ll be a drive-thru style on Thursday and it’s an opportunity to trick or treat in a safer way.

For the adults, Main Street is hosting a new event called Witches Night Out. Dress up in your best witchy outfit, visit some of the downtown spots and support small businesses.

Valdosta's event poster. (WALB)

On Friday, the Valdosta Fire Department will be participating in the Boys & Girls Fall Festival.

And on Saturday, the sheriff’s office will be hosting its annual Halloween Candy Caravan.

Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office event poster. (WALB)

