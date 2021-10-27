More clouds Today with a cool start and a pleasant end in the upper 70s. Clouds increase and turns mild. Rain and thunder greet you before day break. The a line of quick moving showers and thunderstorm move through midday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms from 4am to 1pm for the threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado at 5% and 2% chance respectively. Breezy and cool Friday and still cool in the mid 60s Saturday with more clouds then sun. Sunshine wins out on Halloween Sunday with highs reaching the lower 70s. . Marvelous start to next week with more seasonable temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.