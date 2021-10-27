Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Strong Cold Front arrives Thursday
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More clouds Today with a cool start and a pleasant end in the upper 70s. Clouds increase and turns mild. Rain and thunder greet you before day break. The a line of quick moving showers and thunderstorm move through midday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms from 4am to 1pm for the threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado at 5% and 2% chance respectively. Breezy and cool Friday and still cool in the mid 60s Saturday with more clouds then sun. Sunshine wins out on Halloween Sunday with highs reaching the lower 70s. . Marvelous start to next week with more seasonable temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
Woman identified in Friday fatal Albany wreck
Jason Perry
Man convicted, sentenced in Baconton armed robbery, kidnapping case
Lanoris Mingo
1 arrested in ADDU drug bust
Traveion Banks
Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Grady Co.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather