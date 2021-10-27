Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Escaped inmate back in custody after chase through Miller, Decatur counties

Ronnie Parrish, Escaped inmate
Ronnie Parrish, Escaped inmate(Miller County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A escaped inmate is now in custody after a police chase, according to a Facebook post by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Tuesday night, Sheriff Richard Morgan received information from an anonymous source that escapee, Ronnie Parrish, could possibly be en route to Miller County.

Sheriff Morgan was in the area of Thompson West Road and saw Parrish in a blue Dodge pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen out of Vada.

Deputies said Parrish was chased back into Decatur County, about five miles out of Brinson and through a cotton field, where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Parrish was taken into custody at about 4: 30 a.m. with the assistance of Miller County deputies, a member of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol Aviation.

UPDATE! Last night Sheriff Morgan received information from an anonymous source that escapee Ronnie Parrish could...

Posted by Miller County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
Woman identified in Friday fatal Albany wreck
Traveion Banks
Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Grady Co.
Lanoris Mingo
1 arrested in ADDU drug bust
Jason Perry
Man convicted, sentenced in Baconton armed robbery, kidnapping case
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

Lee County Solar Ordinance Amended
Lee County amends Solar Energy Ordinance
Albany commissioners discuss liquor store vote
Commissioners deny liquor license for East Albany store
Stone Gardens, also known as the Adams Family Cemetery off of Hardup Road in baker County.
Sweet Tea & History: Haunting tales from ‘Seven Churches Road’
Hardup/Seven Churches Road in Baker County