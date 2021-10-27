Escaped inmate back in custody after chase through Miller, Decatur counties

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A escaped inmate is now in custody after a police chase, according to a Facebook post by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Tuesday night, Sheriff Richard Morgan received information from an anonymous source that escapee, Ronnie Parrish, could possibly be en route to Miller County.

Sheriff Morgan was in the area of Thompson West Road and saw Parrish in a blue Dodge pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen out of Vada.

Deputies said Parrish was chased back into Decatur County, about five miles out of Brinson and through a cotton field, where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Parrish was taken into custody at about 4: 30 a.m. with the assistance of Miller County deputies, a member of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol Aviation.

