Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on ‘tiny home’ zoning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is making plans to address Georgia’s tiny home zoning regulation.

If you’re wondering what a tiny home is, it’s a house that is 400 square feet or less.

Commissioners said there still needs to be more discussion over the tiny homes, but they weren’t completely against the idea.

Paul Forgey, the Dougherty County director of planning and development services, said the commission needs to decide if they want to allow tiny homes to be built at all, and if so, where?

“I think it should definitely be considered, not so sure about standalone homes in established neighborhoods, but that’s up to the community to decide and you all to decide,” said Forgey.

Commissioners Clinton Johnson and Anthony Jones both said if they do change the ordinance, it needs to clearly state you can’t build a standalone tiny home in a neighborhood.

“There has been communications around the community about the possibility of developing things like this and making sure that they’re going in the right places the right way. So, we’re not in a situation where somebody is doing something lawful, making communities look worse,” said Johnson.

“I can see you now opening up a can of worms because somebody’s going to try and stick a tiny home in a subdivision. Let’s get ahead of these types of things and recommend a tiny home park,” suggested Jones.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he can see how having these tiny homes added to an established neighborhood could impact other homes.

“It’s my understanding these tiny homes could pop up and be in compliance with our existing homes. My personal gut is to get staff in the planning commission to develop a suggestion where we could talk about what it would or would not prohibit,” said Cohilas.

Johnson said similar homes could be used to address homelessness.

“Some of our really nice neighborhoods that are slowly decaying because of the boarded houses, or just people that need somewhere to stay and are staying in run-down places to have shelter,” said Johnson.

The issue will go before the planning commission and Forgey said they expect to hear back in January.

