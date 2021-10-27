Commissioners deny liquor license for East Albany store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a 5 to 2 vote, Albany city leaders rejected the liquor license for what would have been One Life Liquor Store located at 1515 Clarke Avenue.

Developer, Jaymin Patel attended Tuesday’s meeting and witnessed the decision by city leaders. He said he did not expect some of the opposition he received from the community he serves.

Jaymin Patel store operator (WALB)

“When I went into this idea of it, I knew that this community needed help. I didn’t really believe that alcohol was the reason there were problems,” Patel said.

He plans to move forward with regular operations and potentially create new business ventures.

“We’ll go a different route push people to make a gym, apartments, something else,” he said.

East Albany resident and protester, Donny Green applauded the commissioners for their decision but says more work must be done.

Donny Green, East Albany resident and protester (WALB)

“The Clark Avenue decision was the best decision that they should have made, as a matter of fact, it shouldn’t have come up. We are not going to accept another liquor store,” Green said.

Leon Gardner is the pastor of New Birth Fellowship Christian Church on Radium Springs Road and says with the community’s help and input from residents, he is hoping commissioners will vote no for this location too.

Leon Green, New Birth Fellowship Christian Church (WALB)

“We’re deeply rooted in the whole cause, if there are 200-plus stores in the city of Albany selling alcohol and liquor to the children and the people, isn’t that enough. Enough lottery money enough! We can’t do this anymore,” Gardner said.

Mayor Bo Dorough and Ward 5 Commissioner Bob Langstaff Jr. were in favor of approving the liquor license for the location at 1515 Clarke Avenue.

