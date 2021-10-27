Ask the Expert
Colquitt County softball returns to Columbus for Elite Eight

Colquitt County softball
Colquitt County softball(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County softball team is back in the elite eight for the second time in three years.

A team that’s on a 14 game winning streak, 10 of which won in a run rule. This level of dominance is something they hope to continue in the next couple of rounds.

The Lady Pack is getting set to take on North Gwinnet, a team they met in game nine of the year. A team that gave the Packers one of their 5 losses on the year.

Head Coach Chance Pitts told me, they’ll rely on their pitching and defense as they go up against the Bulldogs.

But to be Columbus Bound is a place that the black and gold are excited to return to.

Pitcher, Emily Allegood said, “I’m just pumped up, this is a really great season, great girls, I love my team. I think this is a team that can go out and dominate and have fun and I think this is a special year for us.”

Head Coach Chance Pitts added, “Emily Allegood has been awesome in the circle all year, she’s 16-1. So obviously still looking at riding her and riding these hot bats that we’ve gotten. Anybody in the lineup one through nine I’m comfortable with at the plate. We’ve been hitting well and as long as we can put those two together, we’ve got a shot. This is a different team and I think they’re eager and excited to get a second chance at North Gwinnett.”

The Packers will have a send-off Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. starting at the courthouse downtown.

Quarterfinal action begins Thursday.

