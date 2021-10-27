City of Albany designates Saturday for trick or treating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the City of Albany, trick or treating is scheduled to take place Saturday from 7-8:30 p.m.

The city is asking those interested in participating in trick or treating to turn on their porch lights. In addition, anyone wishing to trick or treat is asked to respect that the homes participating will have their porch light on. If the light is off, the home is not participating.

The city said they are continuing to urge residents to take personal responsibility during the pandemic. Trick or treaters, as well as residents distributing candy, are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Also, the Albany Police Department emphasizes the importance of parental involvement, as well as parental monitoring of their neighborhoods during the designated hours.

Remember:

Set a time limit for children to trick or treat.

Accompany small children while trick or treating.

Remind older children not to take shortcuts through backyards and alleys.

Together, map out a safe route, so you know where your children will be.

Remind children not to enter a strange house or car.

