Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman identified in Friday fatal Albany wreck

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The woman killed in a 3-vehicle wreck Friday evening in Albany has been identified.

Jan Jones, 68, of Albany, died in the crash, according to an accident report from the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).

Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch said the call about the crash, which happened at the intersection of Newton Road and Oakhaven Drive, came in just before 6:30 p.m.

According to the accident report:

  • Jones was heading east in a white Honda Accord on Oakhaven Drive at the intersection of Newton Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. The Accord then hit the right side of a gray Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Newton Road. The Silverado then crossed into the northbound lanes of Newton Road and hit a black Hyundai Elantra.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler around 7 p.m. and released to Meadows Funeral Home, the report states.

According to DCP, there were seven people injured in total between the two other drivers and the passengers.

There was one passenger in the Honda, and four passengers in the Hyundai.

Fowler told WALB Friday night that one person was taken to the hospital.  No information has been released on who that was, the extent of their injuries or how they are doing.

Police said no charges are being filed in this case.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.
GBI: Tifton man arrested for trafficking meth

Latest News

Join WALB and Blackshear Veterinary Hospital for Howl-O-Ween
Help us stuff the truck for the 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Food Drive in Cordele
GDPH: 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated against COVID
What should you do if you see a porch pirate?
APD: How to avoid porch pirates during the holiday season
Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.
Second week of jury selection set to begin in Arbery murder trial