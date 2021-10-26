Woman identified in Friday fatal Albany wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The woman killed in a 3-vehicle wreck Friday evening in Albany has been identified.

Jan Jones, 68, of Albany, died in the crash, according to an accident report from the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).

Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch said the call about the crash, which happened at the intersection of Newton Road and Oakhaven Drive, came in just before 6:30 p.m.

According to the accident report:

Jones was heading east in a white Honda Accord on Oakhaven Drive at the intersection of Newton Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. The Accord then hit the right side of a gray Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Newton Road. The Silverado then crossed into the northbound lanes of Newton Road and hit a black Hyundai Elantra.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler around 7 p.m. and released to Meadows Funeral Home, the report states.

According to DCP, there were seven people injured in total between the two other drivers and the passengers.

There was one passenger in the Honda, and four passengers in the Hyundai.

Fowler told WALB Friday night that one person was taken to the hospital. No information has been released on who that was, the extent of their injuries or how they are doing.

Police said no charges are being filed in this case.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.