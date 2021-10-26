Team of the Week: Lowndes Vikings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Vikings entered week 10, with the region title on the line as they hosted Colquitt County.

The Vikings would go on to win 52-31, to clinch the program’s 14th region championship.

And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.

For the Vikings, it was one of their best offensive performances as running back Chase Belcher rushed for more than 130 yards and took in two touchdowns. QB1 Jacarri Brown went 12 of 17 on passing and accounted for 4 touchdowns on the night.

Head coach Jamey Dubose told me it’s been their goal since summer to get one percent better each week, and now they’re hitting their stride with playoffs around the corner.

Defensively, they still have some work to do. Offensively, they’ve found their identity as they carved Colquitt’s defense in route to scoring 52.

”I think offensively, our guys went out and took it upon their shoulders with a lead we said at half time if we keep scoring they can’t catch us. And that was kind of the motto if you want to go within the second half, as we took it personally to go out and score on every drive in the second half,” said DuBose.

DuBose on what this latest region title means to him and the Vikings program, “You know, we said in 55 years 13 of them (region titles) have been won. That’s how tough it is in the south region in 7A in Georgia, and you know to be the 14th now on the wall, that’s pretty big. That’s my first one as a coach here and I thought it was very nice and I thought it was good to know your hard work and accomplishments are recognized.”

Vikings close out the regular season on the road against Camden Friday night.

